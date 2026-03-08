Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the Fit India Pink Cyclothon in Kolkata on International Women's Day, promoting women's fitness and cycling. He stressed that empowering women is vital for nation-building and societal prosperity.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the Fit India Pink Cyclothon in Kolkata today to celebrate International Women's Day, promoting women's fitness and cycling, according to a release. The nationwide Sunday on Cycle initiative continued to draw enthusiastic participation from citizens, reinforcing the message of fitness, sustainability, and community engagement.

Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle

Addressing participants, the Minister encouraged people to adopt cycling as a simple yet impactful way to maintain a healthy lifestyle while contributing to a cleaner environment. He noted that such initiatives help cultivate a culture of fitness and collective responsibility among citizens.

Empowering Women for Nation-Building

Highlighting the importance of women's participation in sports and public life, Mandaviya emphasised that empowering women is empowering society. "When women are empowered, families and society prosper, contributing directly to nation-building," he asserted.

The Minister called for greater encouragement and opportunities for women and girls in sports and fitness activities, noting that inclusive participation strengthens communities and advances the nation's overall progress.

Distinguished Participants

Bombayla Devi Laishram, Olympian and Arjuna Awardee; Avinash Kumar Gupta, Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts, Kolkata; Piyali Basak, Mount Everest Summiteer; Adrija Sarkhel, Goalkeeper, Indian Women's Football Team and Sushmita Singha Roy - Olympian also participated in the Cyclothon. (ANI)