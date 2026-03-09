Tamil Nadu Congress leaders declared their alliance with the DMK 'formidable' for the upcoming Assembly polls, aiming to win over 200 seats. They also accused the Election Commission of India of not being fair and favouring the ruling party.

Tamil Nadu Congress Vice President S.M. Hidayathullah, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, declared that the party's alliance with the DMK is formidable and expressed their goal of winning more than 200 seats. "...Our alliance with the DMK is formidable and strong. We want to win more than 200 seats..." Hidayathullah told ANI. Other Congress leaders have also expressed their faith in the DMK-Congress alliance to win the Tamil Nadu state elections.

Alliance 'Formidable', ECI 'Tilted': Mukul Wasnik

Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik also described the alliance in Tamil Nadu as 'formidable' and said the party would contest a limited number of seats while fully supporting its allies in other constituencies. Addressing a press conference in Chennai, he also alleged that the Election Commission of India had not been discharging its responsibilities in a fair manner, echoing concerns raised by several opposition parties.

Wasnik, while speaking to the media, said, "It is a formidable alliance. We are going to contest a limited number of seats, and in other constituencies where alliance parties are contesting, we will contribute our efforts in the same manner as if a Congress candidate were contesting from that seat. We are going to work together, and it is indeed a formidable alliance. The manner in which the ECI has been conducting its responsibilities has been questioned not only by the Congress party but by almost all opposition parties. We have observed that the ECI has not been reasonably discharging its responsibilities, rather it has been questioned that they are tilted towards the ruling party at the centre."

"See whatever decisions have been taken by the parties in alliance that have already been made public. Beyond that, there is only speculation," he said.

Major Rallies Planned in Trichy

Meanwhile, a massive preparation is in full swing for the 12th State Conference of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), scheduled to be held in Trichy on March 9. The conference venue is being set up at Siruganur along the Trichy-Chennai National Highway across nearly 400 acres, with an additional 200 acres earmarked for vehicle parking.

Preparations are also underway for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 in Trichy. (ANI)