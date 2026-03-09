JJD's Tej Pratap Yadav commented on Nishant Kumar's political entry and Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move. He also weighed in on the row between Mamata Banerjee and President Murmu over a tribal event, stressing that protocol must be respected.

Tej Pratap Yadav on Bihar Political Shift

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) National President Tej Pratap Yadav remarked on Sunday that Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, should have entered politics sooner, given his youth and potential. Adressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav said, "Nishant should have entered politics earlier. He is young, even though he is older than me, but it's good that he has joined it now."

Nishant Kumar formally joined the JD(U) a day earlier, marking an unprecedented shift in Bihar politics. The development comes amid a major political transition in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar having filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, signalling the end of his long tenure as the state's Chief Minister.

The JJD President also commented on the rumours that the Bihar CM is being deliberately pushed out, stating, "Whatever happens, only he knows, but there is definitely some secret behind this decision." Speaking earlier about the move, Nitish Kumar had said that he would remain engaged with the development of Bihar even after moving to the Upper House of Parliament.

Row Over President's Event in West Bengal

Shifting the discussion to the recent controversy between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the President Draudpadi Murmu, over the Santhal tribal cultural programme, Yadav asserted, "Protocol should be respected."

The controversy erupted after President Murmu on Saturday expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the conference. She questioned the choice of venue, noting that many members of the Santal community could not attend due to its remote location. She also highlighted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers. Following this, PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress government of showing "gross disrespect" towards the President during her recent visit.

TMC Rejects Protocol Lapse Allegations

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, rejected the allegations of protocol lapses, describing them as politically motivated attempts by the opposition to embarrass the state government. Banerjee dismissed the accusations and insisted that the event was organised by a private organisation, not the West Bengal government."You said that we didn't honour her? Our Mayor was present there. I was at the dharna; how could I have left it? I am fighting for the people and their voting rights," Banerjee said while addressing her ongoing protest in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee's Defense

The Chief Minister also blamed logistical issues on agencies outside the state government's control."The venue falls under the Airport Authority of India. The green room was set up by the organisers. If anything has gone wrong, it is their failure. So, don't blame us," she said.

Banerjee further claimed that the state government had already warned that the private organisation might not have the capacity to organise an event involving the President. "Despite highlighting that the organisation may not be able to hold the programme properly, the Hon'ble President accepted the invitation. It was their prerogative, not ours," she added.