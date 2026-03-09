Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with sanitation workers and other staff in Bhararisain ahead of the Budget Session. He also reviewed arrangements and later honoured 38 senior women for their contributions on International Women's Day.

CM Dhami Interacts with Staff Ahead of Budget Session

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday interacted with sanitation workers, police personnel, and other staff contributing to the smooth conduct of the Assembly session during his morning walk at Bhararisain in Chamoli. The Chief Minister also inspected the arrangements in the kitchen where meals were being prepared. He interacted with the staff working there and gathered information about their functioning and requirements. Later, CM Dhami reviewed the gym facilities available there.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled from March 9 to March 13, 2026, at the Vidhan Bhavan located in the state's summer capital, Bharadisain (Gairsain). Presenting Uttarakhand's Economic Survey, Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram informed the media that the state's GSDP for the year 2024-25 stood at Rs 3,81,889 crore, compared to Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of more than one and a half times.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan in Bhararisain (Gairsain). On the arrival of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Bharadisain, MLA Anil Nautiyal, Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar, SP Surjeet Singh Panwar, and local residents welcomed him.

CM Honours Women on International Women's Day

He also participated in the 'Nari Tu Narayani' programme organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Dehradun, to honour senior women on the occasion of International Women's Day. According to a release, during the event, the Chief Minister felicitated 38 senior women from across the state who have made outstanding contributions in various fields such as education, social service, entrepreneurship, environmental conservation, agriculture, culture, and water conservation.

Extending his greetings on International Women's Day, the Chief Minister said that the programme honours those women whose sacrifice, struggle, affection, and values have strengthened the foundation of families, society, and the nation. He said that generations progress and society continues to move forward with the love, sacrifice, and blessings of women. As mothers, women often sacrifice their own comforts to ensure a better future for their children. (ANI)