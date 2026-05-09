- Home
- India
- Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Bengal Faces Storms and Heavy Rain in Several Districts; Check Here
Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Bengal Faces Storms and Heavy Rain in Several Districts; Check Here
Storms and rain continue across the state, with showers likely in Jhargram, West Medinipur and Bankura. A low-pressure trough and cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal may intensify rainfall further in the coming days.
15
Image Credit : Getty
For the last few days, storms and rain have been hitting the state. The rain usually starts in the evening. It has picked up since the day of the election results, and the trend is continuing. Every evening, the sky turns dark and it starts to pour.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
The southern districts also saw storms and rain on Friday. The weather office had already predicted rain for West Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, and East Bardhaman. Let's find out what Saturday's weather looks like.
35
Image Credit : X
It might rain today, Saturday, which is also the new government's swearing-in day. The forecast shows a chance of rain in Jhargram, West Medinipur, and Bankura. The weather will remain dry in the other districts.
45
Image Credit : Getty
While the rain might reduce a bit from Sunday, it will start up again from May 13. The Alipore Met office bulletin says a low-pressure trough is the reason. It runs from south Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to Jharkhand, along with a cyclonic circulation over east Bihar.
55
Image Credit : X
These two weather systems, the trough and the cyclonic circulation, are drawing huge amounts of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. This is what's causing the rain across the state. The fresh spell of rain is expected to start from May 13.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos