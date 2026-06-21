A Tripura delegation led by Minister Santana Chakma visited Odisha's World Skill Centre. The visit aims to study its successful model for a new skill hub in Agartala, which will offer advanced training to enhance youth employability.

In a major push to strengthen skill development and employment opportunities for youth, a high-level delegation from Tripura led by Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma visited the World Skill Centre (WSC) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Saturday to study its successful model and explore collaboration for establishing the proposed World Skills Centre and Employability Hub at Hapania in Agartala. The visit marks a significant step in the Tripura government's efforts to create a world-class skill development ecosystem to equip the state's youth with industry-relevant skills and enhance their employability in emerging sectors.

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World Skill Centre Planned with Odisha's Support

The proposed World Skills Centre and Employability Hub at Hapania is envisioned as a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence offering advanced skill training, industry-oriented education, employability enhancement programmes, career counselling, placement support and entrepreneurship development initiatives. The centre is expected to bridge the gap between industry requirements and workforce capabilities by providing training in emerging technologies and high-growth sectors that align with national and global employment trends.

Recognising the achievements of Odisha's World Skill Centre in workforce development, the Government of Tripura has engaged WSC Odisha as a Knowledge Partner for the proposed initiative. Under the partnership, WSC Odisha will provide technical guidance in infrastructure planning, laboratory design, equipment specifications, curriculum development, assessment and certification frameworks, faculty development, industry linkage mechanisms and operational strategies.

Delegation Studies Successful Odisha Model

During the visit, the delegation examined advanced training laboratories, smart classrooms, simulation facilities and assessment systems at the Bhubaneswar-based institution. Officials also reviewed industry collaboration models, international partnerships, placement mechanisms and student support services that have contributed to the success of the Odisha centre.

The delegation interacted with faculty members, technical experts, trainees and industry representatives to gain first-hand insights into best practices in skill development and workforce preparation. Officials said the learnings from the exposure visit would play a crucial role in shaping the proposed centre in Tripura, adapting successful elements of the Odisha model to the state's socio-economic and industrial requirements.

Focus on a 'Future-Ready Workforce'

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Santana Chakma underscored the importance of creating a future-ready workforce and reiterated the government's commitment to providing quality skill training and employment opportunities to the youth of the state.

"The initiative reflects the Government of Tripura's vision of building a robust skill development ecosystem capable of meeting the aspirations of young people while supporting industrial growth and economic development," officials said.

A Landmark Initiative for the Northeast

The delegation included the Director and Deputy Director of the Directorate of Skill Development, along with other senior government officials. The team also held extensive discussions with officials of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department of Odisha and the management of the World Skill Centre.

The proposed World Skills Centre and Employability Hub at Hapania is expected to emerge as a landmark institution for Tripura and the North Eastern Region, fostering innovation, enhancing employability, promoting entrepreneurship and creating new pathways for sustainable economic growth. (ANI)