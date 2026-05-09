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Delhi Latest Weather Update

The steady rise in temperature right from the start of May has made things difficult for people in Delhi. While it's normal for heat to increase around this time, the clear skies and constant strong sun have made the situation more serious this year. IMD data shows there is no chance of rain in the next few days, so the heat will continue. The streets in many parts of Delhi-NCR are already looking deserted in the afternoons. Experts say if a Western Disturbance doesn't become active by next week, an official heatwave could be declared in the capital. People need to keep a close watch on weather updates.