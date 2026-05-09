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Delhi Latest Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Intense Heatwave and Rising Temperatures
Delhi is set for intense sunshine and heatwave-like conditions on May 9, 2026, with temperatures likely reaching 38°C, according to IMD. Here’s the weather update, heat impact, safety tips and 5-day forecast overview.
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Delhi Latest Weather Update
On May 9, 2026, Delhi is set for some seriously hot and dry weather. The IMD predicts a mostly clear sky, which means the sun will be beating down hard. Expect a high of 36°C and a low of 24°C. Hot winds will start early, and by afternoon, conditions will feel like a heatwave. Even with humidity between 60-35%, the air will feel more hot than humid. If you're stepping out, make sure you're covered.
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Delhi Latest Weather Update
Delhi's temperature on May 9 could remain above normal. The strong sun and clear skies will make the heat on the roads feel much worse. While the weather department hasn't issued a formal warning, the rising temperatures are making people anxious. Experts believe if the wind speed stays low, the 'real feel' temperature could touch 40°C in the afternoon. Children, the elderly, and outdoor workers need to be extra careful. This spell of heat in Delhi-NCR could get even more intense in the coming days.
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Image Credit : Getty
Delhi Latest Weather Update
According to the latest IMD forecast, Delhi's maximum temperature could reach 38°C on May 10 and 11. The sky will be mostly clear on both days, though some light clouds might appear from May 11. On May 12 and 13, the temperature will stay between 36°C and 37°C. This means there's very little chance of relief from the heat for at least the next five days. The rising temperatures could also increase electricity demand, water consumption, and health problems. Weather experts say Delhi seems to be heading for pre-summer heatwave conditions in the second week of May.
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Delhi Latest Weather Update
With the rising heat in Delhi, health experts are advising people to avoid going out in the sun between 12 PM and 4 PM. If you must go out, using an umbrella, cap, or a 'gamcha' is essential. To avoid dehydration, it's crucial to drink water continuously and take electrolytes. The heat can quickly lead to problems like heatstroke, dehydration, and fatigue. Experts especially advise that children and the elderly should stay in air-conditioned or cool places. If you feel dizzy, weak, or have a severe headache, you should see a doctor immediately.
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Image Credit : Getty
Delhi Latest Weather Update
The steady rise in temperature right from the start of May has made things difficult for people in Delhi. While it's normal for heat to increase around this time, the clear skies and constant strong sun have made the situation more serious this year. IMD data shows there is no chance of rain in the next few days, so the heat will continue. The streets in many parts of Delhi-NCR are already looking deserted in the afternoons. Experts say if a Western Disturbance doesn't become active by next week, an official heatwave could be declared in the capital. People need to keep a close watch on weather updates.
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