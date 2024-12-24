Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling

Winter is disappearing from Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal before Christmas. There is also a forecast of rain. On the other hand, there is a forecast of snowfall in Darjeeling

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

Winter Disappears

Winter disappeared at the end of December. The temperature has been gradually increasing since mid-December. But at the end of the year, winter disappeared from the districts of South Bengal

article_image2

Christmas Weather Forecast

Discussions have begun about what the Christmas weather will be like. The Alipore Meteorological Office has given its forecast

article_image3

Rain on Christmas

According to the Meteorological Office forecast, rain may start in three districts of the state from next Tuesday

article_image4

Rain Expected

There is a possibility of light rain in the three coastal districts - South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur from Tuesday. There is no chance of rain elsewhere

article_image5

Snowfall in Darjeeling

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office forecast, there is a possibility of snowfall in Darjeeling

article_image6

Foggy Districts

From Tuesday to Christmas, the two 24 Parganas, two Medinipurs, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad will be covered in fog. The weather will clear up in the afternoon

article_image7

North Bengal Weather

There is a possibility of rain in Darjeeling on Christmas. Besides, snowfall may also occur. There is no chance of rain in other districts

article_image8

Warm New Year

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office forecast, there will be no significant change in temperature in the next two to three days

article_image9

Kolkata's Temperature Today

According to the website of the Alipore Meteorological Office, the maximum temperature in Kolkata today was 25 degrees Celsius. And the minimum is 17 degrees. The forecast also says that there will be no significant change in temperature this week

article_image10

Darjeeling's Temperature

The temperature in Darjeeling was 4.4 degrees today. The temperature in some areas of North Bengal, including Kalimpong and Cooch Behar, drops to almost 10 degrees at night

