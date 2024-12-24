Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling
Winter is disappearing from Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal before Christmas. There is also a forecast of rain. On the other hand, there is a forecast of snowfall in Darjeeling
Winter Disappears
Winter disappeared at the end of December. The temperature has been gradually increasing since mid-December. But at the end of the year, winter disappeared from the districts of South Bengal
Christmas Weather Forecast
Discussions have begun about what the Christmas weather will be like. The Alipore Meteorological Office has given its forecast
Rain on Christmas
According to the Meteorological Office forecast, rain may start in three districts of the state from next Tuesday
Rain Expected
There is a possibility of light rain in the three coastal districts - South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur from Tuesday. There is no chance of rain elsewhere
Snowfall in Darjeeling
According to the Alipore Meteorological Office forecast, there is a possibility of snowfall in Darjeeling
Foggy Districts
From Tuesday to Christmas, the two 24 Parganas, two Medinipurs, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad will be covered in fog. The weather will clear up in the afternoon
North Bengal Weather
There is a possibility of rain in Darjeeling on Christmas. Besides, snowfall may also occur. There is no chance of rain in other districts
Warm New Year
According to the Alipore Meteorological Office forecast, there will be no significant change in temperature in the next two to three days
Kolkata's Temperature Today
According to the website of the Alipore Meteorological Office, the maximum temperature in Kolkata today was 25 degrees Celsius. And the minimum is 17 degrees. The forecast also says that there will be no significant change in temperature this week
Darjeeling's Temperature
The temperature in Darjeeling was 4.4 degrees today. The temperature in some areas of North Bengal, including Kalimpong and Cooch Behar, drops to almost 10 degrees at night