Congress MP P Chidambaram termed 'Dimagi Naxals' a new BJP abuse, a variant of 'urban Naxals' and 'tukde tukde gang'. The jibe follows PM Modi's Independence Day speech. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back, calling Chidambaram's comments shameful.

Chidambaram calls 'Dimagi Naxals' the new BJP abuse

Senior Congress leader and MP P Chidambaram on Sunday called "Dimagi Naxals" the latest political "abuse" being used by the BJP against its opponents, describing it as a new variant of earlier labels such as "urban Naxals", "Andolanjeevi" and "tukde tukde gang".

In a post on X, Chidambaram questioned the basis of the labels and asked, "Who were the urban Naxals? Who were the Andolanjeevis? Who were the tukde tukde gang?" 'Dimagi Naxals' is the new variant of the old BJP accusations of urban naxals, Andolanjeevi and tukde tukde gang Who were the urban naxals? Who were the andolanjeevis ? Who were the tukde tukde gang? The old abuses were directed against the members of the Opposition Dimagi… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2026

He alleged that the earlier labels were used against members of the Opposition and said "Dimagi Naxals" was a new addition to the list of such political attacks.

"'Dimagi Naxals' is the new variant of the old BJP accusations of urban naxals, Andolanjeevi and tukde tukde gang," Chidambaram said.

PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxals' remark

The former Union minister's remarks come amid renewed political debate over the use of labels such as "Naxal" and "anti-national" in political discourse, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, stated that while the Naxals who took up arms in the jungle have been eliminated, there are also 'dimagi naxals', who are there in various parts of the country and need to be "identified, and isolated."

"For years, people with Maoist thinking were there in public life; even in government committees, this thinking had affected various institutions and initiatives. My dear countrymen, we have been able to curb and free the country from 'hathariya naxal' (armed naxal). Even if these naxals are gone, the 'dimagi naxal' (people with naxal thinking), are looking for an opportunity, looking to see ways of violence, and trying to drag the country to a wrong path. We need to identify these dimagi naxal, isolate them, and bring the youth together for a developed country," PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Earlier today, P Chidambaram had hit back at PM Modi over his "Maoist mentality" remarks, saying "proud to be dimagi naxal"

"I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!" he wrote on X.

BJP hits back, slams Chidambaram's 'shameful' comments

Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chidambaram, terming the Congress leader's comments "shameful, crude, and vulgar."

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the BJP leader questioned Chidambaram's intent, reminding him of his previous tenure as the country's Home Minister. "It is absolutely shameful, crude, vulgar, and worthy of condemnation. What exactly do you mean, Chidambaram? You are a former Home Minister of the country, aren't you? The Prime Minister had spoken about the 'Naxalite mindset', referring to 'Urban Naxals' who provide sustenance to the entire Maoist movement. They create an atmosphere in their favour, write articles supporting them, and lend an intellectual veneer to their violence. They do not believe in the Constitution. What is this entire Maoist ideology? It is about wreaking havoc through violence and seizing power. Are you following that same path, Mr Chidambaram?... It reveals the cruel face of the Congress party, supporting Maoism and Naxalism for the sake of power, with the two feeding off each other".

Prasad suggested that the Congress leader deliberately misinterpreted the Prime Minister's context. "Mr Chidambaram, what do you mean by this utterly irresponsible comment? You speak such sophisticated English; surely, you understood what the Prime Minister said and the context in which he said it? The Prime Minister's point was that, thanks to the visionary policies of the Modi government and Amit Shah, Naxalism and Maoism have been eliminated," he added. (ANI)