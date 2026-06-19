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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Weakens as State Records 17% Rainfall Deficit in June
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala's SW monsoon has remained weaker than expected despite the season reaching its halfway mark in June. While the state is facing a rainfall deficit overall, a few districts have received above-normal precipitation
Kerala Monsoon Remains Below Expectations
The southwest monsoon has not delivered the anticipated rainfall across Kerala so far this season. According to rainfall data available until June 18, the state has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 17 percent. The shortfall comes even as June, traditionally one of Kerala's wettest months, has already crossed its midway point.
ALSO READ: Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued, Yellow Alert in 7 Districts
Weather experts note that monsoon activity has remained relatively subdued in several parts of the state, leading to lower-than-normal rainfall figures in many districts.
Thiruvananthapuram Records Excess Rainfall
In contrast to the statewide deficit, Thiruvananthapuram has experienced significantly higher rainfall than usual this season. The district received 269.9 mm of rainfall against its normal average of 212.4 mm.
This translates to around 27 percent more rainfall than the seasonal average, making the capital district one of the few regions to record surplus precipitation while many other areas continue to experience below-normal rainfall.
No Immediate Rain Alert, Yellow Warning for Northern Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any rain warning for any district in Kerala for today or tomorrow. However, a Yellow Alert has been announced for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on June 21 and 22.
The alert indicates the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
Meanwhile, over the next three hours, isolated areas in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod may witness light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph. Light rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts.
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