The southwest monsoon has not delivered the anticipated rainfall across Kerala so far this season. According to rainfall data available until June 18, the state has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 17 percent. The shortfall comes even as June, traditionally one of Kerala's wettest months, has already crossed its midway point.

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Weather experts note that monsoon activity has remained relatively subdued in several parts of the state, leading to lower-than-normal rainfall figures in many districts.

Thiruvananthapuram Records Excess Rainfall

In contrast to the statewide deficit, Thiruvananthapuram has experienced significantly higher rainfall than usual this season. The district received 269.9 mm of rainfall against its normal average of 212.4 mm.

This translates to around 27 percent more rainfall than the seasonal average, making the capital district one of the few regions to record surplus precipitation while many other areas continue to experience below-normal rainfall.