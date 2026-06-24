- Home
- India
- Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Till June 29
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Till June 29
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala is preparing for another intense phase of the monsoon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across several districts in the coming day
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Multiple Districts
The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued wet weather across Kerala, with widespread rainfall and thundershowers likely to affect most parts of the state. Several districts, including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad, are expected to witness heavy rainfall between June 26 and June 29.
Weather officials have indicated that some locations could receive between 7 cm and 11 cm of rain within a 24-hour period. The prolonged spell of rain may lead to localized flooding and disruptions, particularly in low-lying and vulnerable areas. Residents have been advised to remain cautious and stay updated with official weather bulletins.
Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Add to Weather Woes
Alongside heavy rain, Kerala is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds over the next two days. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40–50 kmph in isolated areas, creating potentially hazardous conditions.
Authorities have warned that strong winds may uproot trees, damage weak structures and disrupt power supply in some regions. The risk of lightning strikes has also been highlighted, prompting officials to urge people to seek shelter during thunderstorms and avoid open spaces whenever possible.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore as Seas Turn Rough
The IMD has issued a special warning for fishermen operating along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. Due to rough sea conditions and strong winds over the Arabian Sea, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until June 27.
Major ports along Kerala’s coastline, including Kochi, Kozhikode, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, have been placed under Local Cautionary Signal Level 3. Officials have also warned of possible waterlogging, traffic disruptions, crop damage and landslides in vulnerable hilly regions. People living in affected areas are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.