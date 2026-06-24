The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued wet weather across Kerala, with widespread rainfall and thundershowers likely to affect most parts of the state. Several districts, including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad, are expected to witness heavy rainfall between June 26 and June 29.

Weather officials have indicated that some locations could receive between 7 cm and 11 cm of rain within a 24-hour period. The prolonged spell of rain may lead to localized flooding and disruptions, particularly in low-lying and vulnerable areas. Residents have been advised to remain cautious and stay updated with official weather bulletins.