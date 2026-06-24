Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi chaired a high-level inter-departmental meeting under "Operation Mission Monsoon" to assess the city's preparedness. He directed agencies to ensure all resources are ready to prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi has chaired a high-level inter-departmental review meeting at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Headquarters to assess preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season and ensure effective measures to prevent waterlogging across the city.

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'Operation Mission Monsoon' to Bolster Preparedness

The meeting, held on Tuesday under the banner of "Operation Mission Monsoon", focused on addressing inter-departmental issues and challenges related to waterlogging in various parts of Delhi and reviewing the progress of desilting works being undertaken by different agencies. The objective of the meeting was to strengthen coordination among stakeholder departments and ensure timely action to minimise inconvenience to citizens during the monsoon period.

As per the release, Senior officials from key departments and agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Flood and Irrigation Department, Indian Railways, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, participated in the discussions. The agencies deliberated on critical issues related to drainage management, vulnerable waterlogging locations, emergency response mechanisms, and inter-agency coordination.

Mayor's Directives for Effective Response

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Shri Pravesh Wahi emphasised that all concerned departments must work in close coordination to ensure a smooth and effective response during the monsoon season. He directed officials to ensure that all necessary resources, including water pumps, motors, dewatering equipment, and emergency response machinery, are deployed and kept in complete operational readiness.

The Mayor further instructed departments to undertake comprehensive inspections and testing of all machinery and equipment well in advance to avoid any disruptions during heavy rainfall. He stressed the importance of identifying and closely monitoring vulnerable waterlogging points across the city and directed agencies to formulate area-specific action plans based on previous years' experiences.

Highlighting the need for proactive planning, Shri Wahi said that lessons learned from past monsoon seasons should be effectively incorporated into current preparedness strategies. He called upon all agencies to maintain seamless communication and coordination to ensure swift action in the event of waterlogging and drainage-related issues.

Desilting Progress and Agency Assurances

During the meeting, officials reviewed the status of desilting operations being carried out by various departments and discussed mechanisms for regular monitoring, information sharing, and prompt resolution of bottlenecks. The participating agencies assured full cooperation and commitment towards ensuring effective monsoon management across Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav, DEMS Committee Chairman Sandeep Kapoor, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, along with senior officers from MCD and other participating departments.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi remains committed to ensuring comprehensive monsoon preparedness and safeguarding citizens from waterlogging-related inconveniences through coordinated planning, timely execution, and effective inter-agency collaboration. (ANI)