A major fire broke out in a slum cluster near the Udyog Bhawan area in New Delhi on Wednesday. The site was a temporary accommodation for labourers. Around 20 firefighting units were rushed to the spot and it took three hours to douse the flames.

A major fire broke out in a slum cluster near the Udyog Bhawan area in the national capital on Wednesday morning, triggering a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. According to officials, around 20 firefighting units were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

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Fire Official Details Scene

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Sandeep Duggal said the affected area is located near Sena Bhawan and was being used as a temporary accommodation site for labourers. "This is near Sena Bhawan, and this is a temporary construction for the labourers to stay. Their camp is set up here. Small LPG cylinders are being used here, and there are electric wires spread inside as well, so we cannot say the exact cause, but it could be one of the two reasons. Around 25 vehicles were involved in this... It took around three hours to extinguish the fire," he said.

More details awaited. (ANI)