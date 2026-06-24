AAP leader Ankush Narang slammed the BJP-led MCD for the recent spate of building collapses and deadly fires in Delhi. Writing to the Mayor, he blamed civic negligence and demanded a discussion and action against guilty officials.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), Ankush Narang, launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that it is responsible for the series of building collapses and deadly fire incidents that have claimed multiple lives across Delhi.

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Writing to the Mayor on Tuesday, he called for a detailed discussion on fire and collapse incidents in the House, alleging that lives were lost in the Saidulajab building collapse and the Malviya Nagar fire due to civic negligence by MCD, which is led by the BJP.

According to the press release by AAP, Narang claimed that recurring incidents caused by illegal construction, violations of fire safety norms, and serious lapses in inspections have exposed glaring failures in the MCD's oversight mechanism.

Ankush Narang demanded that reports from the concerned departments be tabled in the House and strict action be taken against the officials responsible.

In his letter to the Mayor, Narang said, "I wish to draw attention to the extremely serious and tragic incidents that had taken place in different parts of Delhi in recent days." These incidents, he said, have raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the Municipal Corporation's monitoring system, building safety standards, and fire safety measures, the release said.

Series of Tragic Incidents Cited

Narang stated that the collapse of a five-storey building under illegal construction in Saidulajab, South Delhi, on June 2, which resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to several others, is extremely unfortunate.

"Similarly, the massive fire at Lemon Green Restaurant in Malviya Nagar on June 3, 2026, in which 21 people lost their lives and around 40 others were injured, had shaken the entire city of Delhi," he added.

He further said that on June 12, a fire broke out in a five-storey residential building in Tughlakabad Extension, Govindpuri, resulting in the deaths of three people and leaving several others seriously injured.

"The fire incidents at Punjabi Tadka Restaurant in Kalkaji and a large showroom in Rajouri Garden on June 14, 2026, also point towards administrative negligence and shortcomings in the implementation of safety standards," he stated.

The senior AAP leader continued to highlight other incidents, such as fires in Minto Road, Meer Dard road, saying, "Most recently, on June 22, 2026, a major fire broke out in the Minto Road and Meer Dard Road area, engulfing battery rickshaws, timber warehouses, houses, and around 30 jhuggis, causing extensive loss of life and property. These incidents clearly indicate the existence of serious deficiencies in tackling illegal construction, enforcing fire safety norms, and maintaining an effective inspection mechanism. Had timely action and regular inspections been carried out, many of these incidents could possibly have been prevented."

AAP Demands Action and Reforms

Requesting the Mayor to take action, Ankush Narang said, "The matter should be included in the agenda of the upcoming Municipal Corporation House meeting and detailed reports should be obtained from the concerned departments and presented before the House."

He also demanded that responsibility be fixed on the guilty officers and employees and that necessary disciplinary action be ensured, the release noted.

In addition, Ankush Narang urged that directions be issued to launch a special drive against illegal constructions across Delhi, conduct comprehensive fire safety audits of commercial and public buildings, and prepare a concrete action plan to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

He said, "Considering public interest and the safety of citizens, the matter is of utmost importance and requires immediate attention." (ANI)