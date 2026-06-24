The Centre approved Rs 2,355 crore for Uttarakhand under the SASCI scheme. This includes Rs 2,283.60 crore for the 'Pride of Hills' initiative. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the Central Government for its support for the state's development.

Centre Approves Rs 2,355 Crore for Uttarakhand

The Government of India has approved a total of Rs 2,355 crore for Uttarakhand under the "Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI)" scheme, the release said.

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According to an order issued by the Ministry of Finance, Rs 71.94 crore has been sanctioned under the SASCI scheme. In addition, Rs 2,283.60 crore has been approved for Uttarakhand under the "Pride of Hills" initiative, a special development assistance programme for hill states operating under the same scheme.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that with these approvals, the Government of India has so far provided a total of Rs 2,355.54 crore to the state under this scheme during the current financial year 2026-27.

CM Dhami Expresses Gratitude

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Central Government for the assistance. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is extending full support to Uttarakhand's development. The Chief Minister added that the state government is committed to realising the Prime Minister's vision and is working with dedication to make Uttarakhand a leading state in a Developed India.

Funds for Panchayati Raj Institutions

Earlier in March, the Central Government approved and released funds under the Fifteenth Finance Commission's "Untied" grant for Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies in Uttarakhand for the financial year 2025-26, as per a CMO release.

According to the release, this grant will further strengthen the panchayat system and support need-based local development initiatives within Panchayati Raj institutions.

Under the second instalment of the United grant, the Centre has released Rs 91.31 crore for Uttarakhand. This will benefit all 13 District Panchayats, 95 Development Blocks, and 7,784 eligible Gram Panchayats.

In addition, Rs 1.84 crore has been released for 216 eligible Gram Panchayats from the withheld portion of the first instalment of the United grant for the financial year 2025-26.

It is noteworthy that the Government of India, through the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), recommends the release of grants under the Fifteenth Finance Commission for Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies. Based on these recommendations, the Ministry of Finance releases the funds. (ANI)