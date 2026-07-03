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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Gets Long-Awaited Monsoon, Temperatures Drop as IMD Forecasts More Rain
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi has finally welcomed the southwest monsoon, bringing widespread rain, cooler temperatures and relief from humid conditions. The IMD has forecast more showers over the next three days while issuing a yellow alert
Monsoon Reaches Delhi Five Days Late, Rain Brings Much-Needed Relief
Delhi received the southwest monsoon on Thursday, five days later than its usual arrival date of June 27. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this marks the first time since 2021 that the monsoon has reached the national capital in July. In 2021, it arrived on July 13.
Rainfall was recorded across several parts of the city, providing relief from the recent spell of humid weather. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for both Thursday and Friday, warning of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms in parts of the capital.
Cooler Weather Expected as Rain Continues Through the Weekend
The rainfall led to a noticeable drop in temperatures across Delhi. The maximum temperature settled at 33 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 degrees below the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees below normal.
Humidity levels remained high, ranging between 61 and 95 percent. However, the IMD has forecast more rain and thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which are expected to reduce temperatures by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius until July 8.
Air Quality Improves as Experts Say Heatwave Risk Has Reduced
The rain and gusty winds also improved Delhi's air quality, with pollution levels falling after the showers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an Air Quality Index (AQI) between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory, while readings between 101 and 200 fall under the moderate category.
Although humidity continues to remain high, weather experts believe the arrival of the monsoon has significantly lowered the chances of another severe heatwave in the capital.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, said the seasonal low-pressure system currently stretches from Punjab to the northern Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced across large parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and additional regions of Madhya Pradesh, supporting further rainfall activity over North India.
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