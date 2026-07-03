Delhi received the southwest monsoon on Thursday, five days later than its usual arrival date of June 27. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this marks the first time since 2021 that the monsoon has reached the national capital in July. In 2021, it arrived on July 13.

Rainfall was recorded across several parts of the city, providing relief from the recent spell of humid weather. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for both Thursday and Friday, warning of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms in parts of the capital.