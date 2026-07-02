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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued as Heavy Rain Continues Across Northern Districts
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala is expected to witness continued spells of heavy rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of the state. A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal
Yellow Alert Issued for Heavy Rain in Northern Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across several parts of Kerala on Wednesday, prompting a yellow alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Residents in these regions have been advised to remain cautious as intermittent heavy showers are expected to continue throughout the day.
According to the latest weather bulletin, rainfall activity is likely to remain active across Kerala and Mahe over the next five days. While most areas are expected to receive light to moderate rain, isolated locations could experience intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms.
Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure System May Strengthen Rainfall
Weather experts are closely monitoring a developing system over the Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation currently persists over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Bangladesh. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and nearby regions around July 3.
Meanwhile, a coastal trough extending from the Maharashtra coast to the Karnataka coast continues to influence weather conditions along India's western coastline. These atmospheric systems are expected to sustain monsoon activity and contribute to widespread rainfall across Kerala over the next several days.
Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds and Localised Heavy Showers Expected
The IMD has warned that isolated parts of Kerala could experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph between July 1 and July 5. Heavy rainfall is also expected to occur in isolated pockets during this period.
The latest Doppler weather radar observations indicate that Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall along with gusty winds of up to 50 kmph. Authorities have urged residents, especially those living in vulnerable areas, to remain alert and follow official weather advisories until conditions improve.
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