The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across several parts of Kerala on Wednesday, prompting a yellow alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Residents in these regions have been advised to remain cautious as intermittent heavy showers are expected to continue throughout the day.

According to the latest weather bulletin, rainfall activity is likely to remain active across Kerala and Mahe over the next five days. While most areas are expected to receive light to moderate rain, isolated locations could experience intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms.