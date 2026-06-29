The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts very heavy rainfall across Kerala. An Orange Alert is issued for Kannur and Kasaragod on June 29, with other districts under a Yellow Alert for heavy rain. Rainfall is expected to intensify in central and northern regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rainfall across Kerala on June 29, placing Kannur and Kasaragod under an Orange Alert. The alert warns of isolated very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms.

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The remaining 12 districts are under a Yellow Alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours. According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected to intensify over the central and northern districts in the coming days.

Orange Alert Schedule

An Orange Alert has been issued for the following districts:

June 29: Kannur, Kasaragod June 30: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod July 1: Kannur, Kasaragod

Residents in these districts have been advised to remain vigilant as heavy downpours may cause waterlogging, flash floods, and disruptions to daily life.

Yellow Alert Schedule

A Yellow Alert has been issued for the following districts:

June 28: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram June 29: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad June 30: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram July 1: Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad July 2: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

The IMD said these districts could experience isolated heavy rain along with thunderstorms.

Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore

The IMD has prohibited fishing along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts from June 28 to July 2 due to rough sea conditions.

During this period, strong winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the region. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea, as rough weather and high waves could pose serious risks.

Authorities have urged residents in affected districts to stay updated with official weather advisories and take necessary precautions as rainfall activity is likely to remain intense over the next few days.