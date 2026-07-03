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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Strengthens in South Bengal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has picked up pace across South Bengal, bringing relief from the recent heatwave. The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and heavy showers
Monsoon Gains Strength Across South Bengal
The monsoon has become more active across South Bengal, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperatures after days of persistent rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), nearly all districts in the region are expected to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms over the next few days.
Heavy rainfall, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, and Jhargram. Other districts are also expected to receive light to moderate showers with isolated thunderstorms.
Weekend Weather Outlook: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Expected
Weather conditions are expected to remain favourable for widespread rainfall throughout the weekend. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal on Friday, while the monsoon trough currently extends from Kashmir across Gangetic West Bengal to the Bay of Bengal. These systems are expected to strengthen rainfall activity across the state.
On Saturday, heavy rainfall is forecast for North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, and Jhargram.
Rainfall is expected to intensify further on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely over Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, and Jhargram, while South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Meteorologists believe that the increased rainfall during July could help compensate for the rainfall deficit recorded in June.
North Bengal to Continue Receiving Thunderstorms
North Bengal is also expected to remain under the influence of active monsoon conditions. The IMD has predicted scattered thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall across most northern districts from Thursday through July 7.
Residents in both North and South Bengal have been advised to remain alert for localized waterlogging, reduced visibility during heavy showers, and occasional gusty winds, particularly during thunderstorm activity.
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