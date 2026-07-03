Weather conditions are expected to remain favourable for widespread rainfall throughout the weekend. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal on Friday, while the monsoon trough currently extends from Kashmir across Gangetic West Bengal to the Bay of Bengal. These systems are expected to strengthen rainfall activity across the state.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall is forecast for North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, and Jhargram.

Rainfall is expected to intensify further on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely over Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, and Jhargram, while South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meteorologists believe that the increased rainfall during July could help compensate for the rainfall deficit recorded in June.