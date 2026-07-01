Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a notification declaring 23 heritage sites, including forts, caves, and petroglyphs, as 'Protected Monuments'. The move aims to provide legal protection and ensure the preservation of these sites.

In a landmark initiative aimed at safeguarding Ladakh's rich archaeological, historical and cultural heritage, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a notification for declaring 23 heritage sites across the Union Territory as "Protected Monuments" under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monuments Preservation Act.

A Milestone for Heritage Conservation

According to the press release, "The notification has been issued in view of the immense historical, archaeological and cultural significance of these sites, and marks a major milestone in the preservation of Ladakh's unique civilisational heritage. These 23 protected monuments include petroglyph sites, ancient rock carvings, ancient caves, Gompas, caves, forts and palaces among others, that were hitherto lying in dilapidated shape and were under severe threat." The declaration aims at strengthening heritage conservation efforts in Ladakh by providing legal protection to these historically important sites, facilitating their systematic preservation and restoration, and ensuring that future generations inherit these irreplaceable monuments in their original character and splendour.

LG Saxena on Preserving Ladakh's Heritage

"Ladakh's ancient monasteries, forts, caves, petroglyphs and rock carvings are invaluable testimonies to our rich civilisational heritage and cultural identity. Their preservation is not merely about protecting monuments but about safeguarding the collective memory of our people for future generations. By declaring these sites as Protected Monuments, we are laying a strong institutional foundation for their scientific conservation, documentation and sustainable management. This initiative reflects our commitment to preserving Ladakh's priceless heritage while promoting responsible cultural tourism, research and greater public awareness of our unique historical legacy," said LG Saxena.

Statutory Protection and Conservation

With this notification, the identified monuments shall now enjoy statutory protection under the provisions of the Act, enabling the Administration to undertake measures for their conservation, prevent encroachments, regulate activities that may endanger their structural integrity, and preserve their historical authenticity.

List of Notified Protected Monuments

The 23 sites notified as Protected Monuments include the Petroglyph Site at Sharnos; Maitreya Buddha Rock Carving at Shey near Sindhu Ghat; Tingmosgang Fort; Ancient Caves at Saspol; Petroglyph Sites at Domkhar, Lehdo, Alchi and Murgi; Stongday Gonpa; Meditation Cave of Onpo at Hunder; Hunder Cave; Dechen Tsomo Khar (Fort); Stampuk Cave; Chamba Rock Carving; Zong Chamba (Rock Carving of Maitreya Buddha); Rock-Carved Buddha Statue at Hunder; Rigsum Gonbo Rock Carvings at Diggar; Chamba Karpo (White Maitreya Buddha) at Diggar; Chamba Rock Carving at Tokpo, Diggar; Folong Singey (Boulder-like Lion Face) at Diggar; Sumoor Fort; Rock Inscriptions at Yourbaltak, Kargil; and the Petroglyph Site at Mangmore, Kargil. (ANI)