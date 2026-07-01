Amit Shah hailed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, as a milestone. The law introduces stricter penalties to deter exam crimes, curb paper leaks, and protect students' futures.

Amit Shah Hails Bill as 'Strongest Deterrent'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday welcomed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament, saying the legislation will act as a strong deterrent against crimes that undermine the credibility of the public examination system.

The Modi govt today set a significant milestone in securing the future of our students by passing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament. The new law will emerge as the strongest deterrent against crimes that threaten the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2026 On X, Amit Shah said, "The Modi govt today set a significant milestone in securing the future of our students by passing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament."

Shah said the new law will provide stringent punishment for attempts to tamper with the fairness of the merit-based examination system and help students fulfil their aspirations. He added, "The new law will emerge as the strongest deterrent against crimes that threaten the aspirations of our youth by diluting the credibility of our public examination system. By laying down the harshest provisions to punish anyone who attempts to tamper with the fairness of the merit-based framework, the new law will ensure that our youth fulfill the dreams they have envisioned for themselves."

BJP President Welcomes Historic Step

BJP president JP Nadda also welcomed the passage of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying it will strengthen the credibility of the examination system and curb paper leaks and organised cheating.

In a post on X, Nadda wrote, "The passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha today is a historic step towards safeguarding the dreams, hard work, and talent of crores of young Indians. Introduced under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, this amendment will strengthen the credibility of the examination system by making it more transparent, fair, and accountable. It will effectively curb examination mafias, paper leak syndicates, and organised cheating, while ensuring stringent action against those found guilty. The legislation will provide robust protection to the aspirations, merit, and future of our youth."

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi Ji for bringing this landmark reform. I also sincerely thank all the Members of Parliament and political parties who supported the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the House," Nadda added.

Government's Unwavering Resolve

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government remains committed to eliminating paper leaks and ensuring transparency in examinations. On X, he said, "Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji reiterates the Government's unwavering resolve to eliminate paper leaks, strengthen examination transparency and zero tolerance for paper leaks to protect every deserving student's hard work and build a stronger #ViksitBharat."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Parliament's passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying the legislation marks a significant step towards creating a reliable examination system and reiterating that those involved in examination paper leaks "will not be spared."

In a video message shared on Instagram after the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, the Prime Minister said the government has been taking continuous steps to ensure transparency and strengthen the examination system. "Friends, for a reliable examination system, we are continuously taking one step after the other. Whether it is the creation of transparency, creation towards fast track, or taking states' suggestions into consideration... every state and the central government has been facing this kind of paper leak trouble for several decades. This is also creating a crisis for the future of children," PM Modi said.

Stricter Penalties Under New Law

The Bill proposes to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, extendable up to ten years, as against the existing provision of imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years. The maximum fine is also proposed to be enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

For service providers found involved in offences, the Bill proposes to increase the maximum fine to Rs 5 crore and extend the period of debarment from conducting any public examination from four years to eight years. (ANI)