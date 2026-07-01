YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the arrest of ex-minister Seediri Appala Raju, calling it a 'false case' by the Chandrababu Naidu government. He alleged political vendetta and an attempt to trouble a BC family and ruin a young boy's future.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday slammed the state government for the arrest of former minister Seediri Appala Raju in "false cases," and said he would stand with the family.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Appala Raju at the prison, Jagan alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to spoil the career of a young boy, (Appala Raju's son) and trouble a Backward Classes (BC) family by politicising the incident.

"Chandrababu has been trying to spoil the career of a young boy and trouble the BC family by politicising an unfortunate incident," Jagan said in a party release. YSRCP leader Seediri Appalaraju was earlier arrested and is currently in Ampolu District Jail near Srikakulam.

He claimed that Appala Raju's son had tried to revive the victim by performing CPR and had also called 108 and the police to inform them about the incident, but was subsequently booked under serious charges. "Appalaraju's son tried to revive the victim by CPR and also called 108 and the police to inform the incident, but he was charged with severe charges and his father was booked with vindictive intentions only to trouble the family and ruin the future of the young boy," Jagan said in a party release.

'Accident Converted into Murder Case'

He alleged that the government had turned an accident into a murder case with "mala fide intentions" and out of "political vendetta". "The government has converted an accident into a murder case with mala fide intentions and out of political vendetta. Finally, justice will prevail and Appalraju will come out and the fight against injustice will be taken up with more vigour. We will stand by the family and will fight it out at all avenues," he said.

Jagan Alleges Pattern of Targeting Opponents

The YSRCP chief also accused Chandrababu Naidu of following a similar pattern to target his political opponents. "Soon after any incident takes place, his friendly media casts aspersions and spins stories which will be followed it up by police and invoke harsh sections, as it happened in this case," Jagan said in party relaese.

He alleged that a similar incident involving the Ichchapuram and Pathapatnam MLAs did not lead to cases being filed as they belonged to the ruling party. "A similar incident took place involving Ichchapuram and Pathapatnam MLAs but no cases were filed as they happen to be from the ruling Party. This is how the ruling coalition has been very selective," he said.

Accusations of Caste Politics

Jagan further accused Chandrababu Naidu of "whipping up passions in the name of caste" and sending a Minister belonging to the victim's caste to "play politics". "Chandrababu has further been whipping passions in the name of caste and has sent a Minister who belongs to the victim's caste and play politics. Chandrababu has no love for BCs and the persons who belong to the same caste of the Minister were harassed in Guntur district," he said.

The former Chief Minister also alleged that the Naidu government had acted against members of the Yadava community. "While we have promoted people from the Yadava community and the Mayor post of Visakhapatnam was given to her. Chandrababu manipulated to oust her and it was he who stopped the construction of Yadav Bhavan there," he said.

Naidu Slammed Over Fishermen Deaths, Broken Promises

Jagan also criticised Naidu over the deaths of six fishermen, alleging that he did not visit or console their families. "When six fishermen lost their lives, he did not react and did not come to console their families. It was Jagan who went there," he said.

He further alleged that ports and fishing harbours were being "put on sale" and accused the government of failing to fulfil its poll promises. "Ports and Fishing harbours are put on sale by Chandrababu and his poll promises are not honoured and is spreading lies on the data. If anyone questions false cases are being foisted on them with false charges," he said.

Earlier, Jagan received a rousing welcome in Visakhapatnam, with a large number of supporters gathering along the route as he travelled towards Srikakulam. (ANI)