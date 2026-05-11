A cyclonic circulation persists over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka region. Due to its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours.

An active trough stretches from north Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar through south Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, increasing rainfall activity over Kerala and neighbouring regions.

As a precautionary measure, fishing has been banned along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast today. However, there are no restrictions along the Karnataka coast for now.

The IMD has also warned of strong winds and rough sea conditions in:

Gulf of Mannar

Kanyakumari region

Tamil Nadu coast

Southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal

Wind speeds may reach up to 60 kmph between May 12 and May 14, making sea conditions dangerous for fishermen.