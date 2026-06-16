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Kerala Monsoon Alert: Yellow Alert Issued for Kottayam and Ernakulam, IMD Warns of Heavy Rain
Kerala Monsoon Alert: Kerala is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, while Kottayam and Ernakulam remain under a Yellow Alert for isolated heavy showers. Authorities have also issued lightning safety advisories
Kerala Weather Today: Yellow Alert for Two Districts
The southwest monsoon continues to remain relatively weak across Kerala. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on June 16, warning of the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.
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For the rest of the state, light to moderate rain is expected, and no special weather alerts have been issued at present. Officials have advised residents to stay updated, as weather conditions can change rapidly and warnings may be revised at short notice.
Understanding the Rainfall Alerts
Weather alerts are issued based on the expected amount of rainfall within a 24-hour period:
Yellow Alert: Heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.
Orange Alert: Very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.
Red Alert: Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm.
Green Alert: Light to moderate rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, generally without the need for a special warning.
Residents living in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, flash floods, or overflowing streams have been urged to remain vigilant. People residing near riverbanks and downstream regions of dams should closely follow official instructions and move to safer locations if required.
Lightning and Thunderstorm Safety Advisory
Authorities have also highlighted the dangers associated with lightning, which can cause serious injuries, fatalities, and damage to electrical appliances.
People are advised to avoid open spaces, rooftops, and outdoor activities, especially between 2 PM and 10 PM when skies remain cloudy. At the first sign of lightning or thunder, individuals should move indoors and avoid contact with electrical devices, metal objects, doors, and windows.
Swimming, bathing, flying kites, standing under trees, and staying near water bodies during thunderstorms should be avoided. Those travelling in vehicles should remain inside with minimal contact with metal surfaces.
Emergency officials have stressed that lightning victims do not retain electric charge, meaning immediate first aid can be safely provided. Quick medical attention within the first few moments after a lightning strike can significantly improve survival chances.
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