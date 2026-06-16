The southwest monsoon continues to remain relatively weak across Kerala. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on June 16, warning of the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

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For the rest of the state, light to moderate rain is expected, and no special weather alerts have been issued at present. Officials have advised residents to stay updated, as weather conditions can change rapidly and warnings may be revised at short notice.

Understanding the Rainfall Alerts

Weather alerts are issued based on the expected amount of rainfall within a 24-hour period:

Yellow Alert: Heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

Orange Alert: Very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

Red Alert: Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm.

Green Alert: Light to moderate rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, generally without the need for a special warning.

Residents living in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, flash floods, or overflowing streams have been urged to remain vigilant. People residing near riverbanks and downstream regions of dams should closely follow official instructions and move to safer locations if required.