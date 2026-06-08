- Home
- India
- Kerala Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Batters Kerala; Orange, Yellow Alerts Across Multiple Districts
Kerala Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Batters Kerala; Orange, Yellow Alerts Across Multiple Districts
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon is gaining strength across Kerala, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue orange and yellow alerts in several districts. With forecasts of very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms
Orange Alert Issued for North Kerala as Monsoon Strengthens
The IMD has warned that monsoon activity is set to intensify across Kerala, with very heavy rainfall expected in parts of the state. An orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, where isolated areas could receive between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain within 24 hours.
ALSO READ: Kerala Rains: Monsoon Set to Reach Kerala by June 4, Heavy Rain Forecast; Orange Alert Issued
The warning will continue tomorrow for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to stay updated on weather developments and take necessary precautions.
Yellow Alert Across Several Districts; Strong Winds and Lightning Expected
A yellow alert remains in force for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad. Rainfall in these regions could range from moderate to heavy levels, with some locations potentially receiving up to 204.4 mm of rain.
The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning activity and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Due to rough sea conditions, fishing operations have been prohibited along the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka until 9 pm. Meanwhile, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University has postponed all theory examinations scheduled for today because of the adverse weather conditions.
Aruvikkara Dam Shutters Opened Amid Rising Water Levels
Continuous rainfall has led to a significant increase in water inflow into the Aruvikkara Dam in Thiruvananthapuram district. As a precautionary measure, authorities have decided to raise shutters one to four by an additional 10 cm each, taking the total opening to 80 cm.
District officials have advised residents living near the dam and downstream areas to remain vigilant. Thiruvananthapuram experienced heavy overnight rainfall, and the IMD has forecast more moderate to heavy showers along with strong winds of up to 50 kmph in the city and 40 kmph in other parts of the district.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.