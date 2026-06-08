The IMD has warned that monsoon activity is set to intensify across Kerala, with very heavy rainfall expected in parts of the state. An orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, where isolated areas could receive between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain within 24 hours.

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The warning will continue tomorrow for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to stay updated on weather developments and take necessary precautions.