Kerala, Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check
Kerala, Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: IMD has issued a major weather alert. From April 14 to 17, states like Kerala and Karnataka, among many others, could see heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and even hailstorms
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IMD Forecast
The weather in India is taking a sharp turn amid pre-monsoon activities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning from April 14 to 17 in many parts of the country. They are keeping a special watch on Kerala and Karnataka, where the weather is expected to be more active.
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Kerala Rain
According to the IMD, Kerala could face continuous heavy rain from April 14 to 17. They have also predicted strong winds and a high chance of lightning strikes. The administration has advised people to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep checking weather updates.
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Karnataka Rain
Karnataka is also seeing a big shift in its weather. Many districts might experience dense clouds, strong winds, dust storms, and lightning. This situation could especially affect rural and coastal areas more.
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North India
Earlier, a Western Disturbance caused snowfall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The weather was more intense in the higher regions, which also led to a drop in temperature.
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Punjab
The recent rain and hailstorms have affected Rabi crops, especially in Punjab and Haryana. Farmers have been advised to take necessary steps to save their harvest, as these sudden weather changes can impact production.
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Other States
The IMD has also warned of strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in several other states. These include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, and Nagaland.
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Alert
Experts have advised people to stay indoors during a storm, avoid open spaces, and reduce the use of electronic devices. It's very important to follow IMD alerts and be prepared for emergencies. While the initial rains have brought relief from the heat, there is some uncertainty about the monsoon due to a potential El Niño effect. Still, the current activity signals an active monsoon season ahead.
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