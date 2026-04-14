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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai, Pune Brace for Heatwave as IMD Predicts Temperature Surge
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: A fresh heatwave alert has been issued across Maharashtra, with temperatures climbing sharply and humidity making conditions more uncomfortable. Authorities warn residents to prepare for extreme summer days ahead
Rising Heat Across Central Maharashtra
According to the India Meteorological Department, temperatures across central regions are increasing steadily. Cities like Pune have already recorded highs above 40°C, with forecasts suggesting a possible rise to 42°C. Areas such as Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur are expected to continue facing intense dry heat under clear skies, with no rainfall relief in sight.
Vidarbha and Marathwada Face Extreme Conditions
The heat is most severe in Vidarbha, where cities like Nagpur, Akola, and Chandrapur have already crossed 42°C. Meanwhile, Marathwada remains dry with rising temperatures and minimal cloud cover, increasing the chances of official heatwave conditions. Northern districts including Nashik, Jalgaon, and Dhule will also experience hot and dry weather, with temperatures hovering between 34°C and 39°C.
Coastal Areas Struggle With High Humidity
While cities like Mumbai and nearby coastal regions may not see extreme temperature spikes, humidity levels are making conditions uncomfortable. Places such as Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are experiencing “feels like” temperatures close to 40°C despite actual readings being lower. Health experts are urging people, especially children and outdoor workers, to stay hydrated and avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours.
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