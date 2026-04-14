Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heat Surges While Rain Likely in Coastal and Delta Regions
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is witnessing intense heat across several districts, with temperatures soaring above normal levels. At same time, weather officials predict light rainfall in select coastal, western regions over coming days
Intense Heat Across Interior Districts
Tamil Nadu continues to experience scorching temperatures, especially in interior regions. Karur Paramathi recorded a high of 105°F, while Vellore and Erode saw 104°F. Madurai airport, Namakkal, and Tirupattur touched 102°F. Several other cities like Coimbatore, Salem, and Dharmapuri remained above 100°F. The weather department has warned that temperatures may stay around 3°C above normal until Friday.
Humidity to Trouble Coastal Areas
Apart from the heat, high humidity levels are expected to cause discomfort in coastal districts. Chennai and its suburbs may see temperatures rising up to 37°C. The combination of heat and moisture in the air could make conditions feel more oppressive, especially during the daytime.
Rain Likely in Delta and Western Regions
Due to a trough extending from northeast Bihar to south Tamil Nadu, light rainfall is expected until Sunday. Areas likely to receive showers include the Western Ghats districts, coastal parts of delta regions, and Ramanathapuram. These rains may offer slight relief from the ongoing heat.
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