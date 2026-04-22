Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Pre-Monsoon Rains Cause Huge Losses; Check
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Pre-monsoon rains have really hit Karnataka's Dharwad, Gadag, Raichur, and Vijayanagara districts hard. The heavy showers have destroyed crops everywhere, with banana farmers facing massive losses
Rains in 4 districts
13 acres of banana crops destroyed by rain
Hailstorm in various parts of Sandur taluk
Varuna's fury across Gadag district
Many parts of Gadag district received heavy rain with thunder and lightning on Tuesday evening, bringing relief to people troubled by the scorching heat. In Mundargi taluk, the thunder and lightning were intense since the evening, followed by rain. Dambal village also saw heavy showers. Ron town and its surrounding villages had about ten minutes of rain with thunder and lightning. Gajendragad also experienced heavy rainfall.
People of Hubballi suffer due to heavy rain
The rain, which started with thunder and lightning, poured for more than half an hour, bringing some coolness to the city. However, it also created a lot of problems. Main roads in areas like Coin Road, Mahaveer Galli, Dajibanpeth, and Kamaripet got waterlogged, causing traffic issues. In several places, including behind the Sri Siddharoodha Swamy Math, Anand Nagar, and Old Hubballi, rainwater entered more than 10 houses.
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