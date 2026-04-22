1 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Rains in 4 districts

The pre-monsoon showers are continuing to batter the state, with heavy rains reported in Dharwad, Gadag, Raichur, and Vijayanagara districts. In Hubballi, the rain started around 8 PM on Tuesday with strong winds, thunder, and lightning, and it poured for over an hour. Lakshmeshwar town in Gadag district even experienced a hailstorm for about half an hour in the evening. Rains also hit Kudligi, Huvinahadagali, and Harapanahalli in Vijayanagara district, destroying banana crops. In Hireedinni village of Maski taluk, Raichur, a coconut tree was burnt to a crisp after being struck by lightning.