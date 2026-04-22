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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Braces for 42°C Heatwave as IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi began Wednesday on a mild note, but the day is set to turn harsh as temperatures climb sharply. With a heatwave warning in place, residents should prepare for intense heat and dry conditions
Heatwave Alert and Today’s Forecast
According to India Meteorological Department, Delhi is under a Yellow Alert as temperatures may rise to 42°C today. While the morning felt relatively comfortable at around 29°C, hot and dry winds are expected to dominate the afternoon. Low humidity levels will further add to discomfort, making the heat feel more intense.
Rising Temperatures Over the Next Two Days
The situation is likely to worsen before it improves. Between April 23 and 24, the maximum temperature could climb up to 43°C, with minimum temperatures ranging between 23°C and 24°C. Heatwave conditions will remain strong, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, prolonging the discomfort across the city.
Slight Relief Expected After April 25
A gradual shift in weather is expected from April 25 onwards, with partly cloudy skies bringing minor relief. While temperatures may still hover around 43°C initially, a slight dip to 41°C is possible by April 26 and 27. Increasing humidity may ease dryness but could bring a different kind of discomfort.
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