2 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Rains and more rains in Telangana

Telangana is already getting heavy showers, and the weather department says this pattern will continue for a few more days. They have predicted hot afternoons followed by evening rains. The Hyderabad meteorological centre has warned that Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, and Medak districts might even see hailstorms today, April 22. For April 22 and 23, several other districts will get moderate rain, accompanied by dangerous thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning.