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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave, Thunderstorm Forecast Issued; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The sun is blazing down, but the rain just won't back off. This strange tug-of-war in the skies is causing major confusion for people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Strange weather in the Telugu states
The Telugu states are witnessing some really strange weather. Afternoons are scorching hot, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees, making it feel like peak summer. But come evening, the sky fills up with clouds, just like in the monsoon. What starts as a light drizzle often turns into heavy rain in some areas. People are left wondering whether it's summer or the rainy season.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Rains and more rains in Telangana
Telangana is already getting heavy showers, and the weather department says this pattern will continue for a few more days. They have predicted hot afternoons followed by evening rains. The Hyderabad meteorological centre has warned that Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, and Medak districts might even see hailstorms today, April 22. For April 22 and 23, several other districts will get moderate rain, accompanied by dangerous thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning.
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Image Credit : X/Hyderabad Traffic Police
Today's Hyderabad weather
Hyderabad is also stuck in this sun-and-rain cycle. The weather office has warned that some parts of the GHMC area and nearby districts like Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri will see rain with strong winds of 40-50 kmph in the evening. However, the afternoons will continue to be blazing hot.
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Image Credit : 2026 Heatwave In India Extreme North India Summer Hot Weather IMD Alert Delhi temperature to rise Mega El Nino Fears
Highest temperatures in Telangana are here
Meanwhile, the heat was unbearable in Telangana yesterday, Tuesday, April 21. Mahbubnagar recorded the highest temperature at 42.8°C, followed by Bhadrachalam at 41.8°C, Medak at 41.6°C, and Adilabad at 41.3°C. Khammam, Nizamabad, and Ramagundam also crossed the 40-degree mark. In Hyderabad, Begumpet recorded a high of 39.8°C. The weather department has warned that the heat will be just as intense today.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Sun and rain conditions in AP
Over in Andhra Pradesh, the heat has reached extreme levels. Yesterday, Varadaiahpalem in Tirupati district hit a scorching 44.4°C. You can guess the situation from the fact that 288 mandals recorded temperatures above 40°C. APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain has warned that on Wednesday, April 22, 76 mandals will face severe heatwaves, and another 134 will have heatwaves. But due to a trough, some districts like Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and others might get light rain with lightning.
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