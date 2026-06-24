Several districts in Karnataka's Malnad and interior regions have also been placed under a Yellow Alert due to the possibility of heavy rain. These include Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Gadag.

Rainfall is also expected in Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir. In Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga, intermittent showers are likely over the next few days, while Hassan may experience cloudy conditions accompanied by light rain. Meteorologists expect monsoon conditions in the Malnad belt to become more active from June 25 onward.

Public Advisory: Fishermen Warned, Residents Urged to Stay Cautious

The India Meteorological Department has advised residents across Karnataka to remain alert as rain activity is expected to stay active throughout the week. Low-lying areas in coastal and hilly regions may face waterlogging and localized flooding.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough weather conditions. Authorities have also urged travelers and motorists to check weather updates before planning journeys, especially in districts likely to receive heavy rainfall. Southern interior districts such as Mysuru, Davanagere, and Vijayanagara are also expected to experience scattered showers over the next several days.