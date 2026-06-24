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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Orange Warning Issued for Coastal Districts Amid Heavy Monsoon
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon activity has intensified across Karnataka, with coastal and Malnad districts expected to receive heavy rainfall. The weather department has issued Orange and Yellow Alerts, warning residents to stay prepared
Orange Alert for Coastal Karnataka as Heavy Rain Intensifies
The southwest monsoon has regained strength across Karnataka, bringing widespread rainfall to several regions. According to the weather department, coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada are likely to witness very heavy rainfall over the coming days.
An Orange Alert has been issued for these three districts, particularly for Friday, as rainfall activity is expected to intensify further. Weather officials have indicated that the wet spell is likely to continue until June 27 and 28, with frequent showers and shorter dry intervals.
Yellow Alert Issued for Multiple Interior and Malnad Districts
Several districts in Karnataka's Malnad and interior regions have also been placed under a Yellow Alert due to the possibility of heavy rain. These include Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Gadag.
Rainfall is also expected in Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir. In Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga, intermittent showers are likely over the next few days, while Hassan may experience cloudy conditions accompanied by light rain. Meteorologists expect monsoon conditions in the Malnad belt to become more active from June 25 onward.
Public Advisory: Fishermen Warned, Residents Urged to Stay Cautious
The India Meteorological Department has advised residents across Karnataka to remain alert as rain activity is expected to stay active throughout the week. Low-lying areas in coastal and hilly regions may face waterlogging and localized flooding.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough weather conditions. Authorities have also urged travelers and motorists to check weather updates before planning journeys, especially in districts likely to receive heavy rainfall. Southern interior districts such as Mysuru, Davanagere, and Vijayanagara are also expected to experience scattered showers over the next several days.
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