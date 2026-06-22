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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms and Rain Likely for 7 Days Despite Weak Monsoon
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Even as the southwest monsoon remains weaker than expected in Karnataka, the weather department has predicted rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several regions over the next seven days, offering hope to farmers
Karnataka Weather
The weak progress of the southwest monsoon has raised concerns among farmers across Karnataka. While rainfall has remained below expectations in many districts, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of the state over the coming week.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Districts; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
As anxiety grows in rural areas, communities have also turned to traditional rituals and prayers, seeking divine intervention for much-needed rainfall.
Rain Forecast for Coastal and Interior Karnataka
According to the latest weather outlook, coastal districts are likely to receive rainfall between June 22 and June 24. Several interior districts may also experience rain on June 22, June 23 and June 25.
Meteorologists have warned that thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds could accompany the showers. Although the monsoon season began more than two weeks ago, rainfall has remained uneven across the state, leaving many agricultural regions waiting for sustained precipitation.
Monsoon Deficit Increases Farmers’ Concerns
Despite a delayed onset, the monsoon initially brought encouraging rainfall, prompting many farmers to begin sowing operations. However, several rain-fed farming regions have since witnessed prolonged dry spells.
In some areas, crops sown nearly two weeks ago have received little to no follow-up rainfall, threatening germination and growth. Reports from Haveri district's Hangal taluk indicate that some farmers have already lost portions of their crops due to the lack of moisture, highlighting the growing impact of the rainfall deficit on agriculture.
Villages Turn to Traditional Rituals for Rain
As dry conditions persist, villagers in different parts of Karnataka have revived age-old customs associated with praying for rain.
In Ittigi village of Hoovina Hadagali taluk, residents organized a symbolic wedding ceremony for a pair of donkeys. Following local traditions, the animals were bathed, decorated and ceremonially married near a Hanuman temple. Women performed rituals, offered prayers and participated in a procession through the village streets.
Similarly, in Muttagi village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura district, villagers conducted a symbolic wedding of dolls. Community elders and local youth groups joined together in the ceremony and offered prayers to the village deity, hoping for a revival of monsoon rainfall. Residents said the continuing lack of rain has increased hardships for farmers, making such traditional appeals especially meaningful this year.
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