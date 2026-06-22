The weak progress of the southwest monsoon has raised concerns among farmers across Karnataka. While rainfall has remained below expectations in many districts, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of the state over the coming week.

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As anxiety grows in rural areas, communities have also turned to traditional rituals and prayers, seeking divine intervention for much-needed rainfall.

Rain Forecast for Coastal and Interior Karnataka

According to the latest weather outlook, coastal districts are likely to receive rainfall between June 22 and June 24. Several interior districts may also experience rain on June 22, June 23 and June 25.

Meteorologists have warned that thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds could accompany the showers. Although the monsoon season began more than two weeks ago, rainfall has remained uneven across the state, leaving many agricultural regions waiting for sustained precipitation.