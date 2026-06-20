The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakuru districts due to the possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, most other districts in the state are expected to receive moderate rainfall. Residents in alert districts have been advised to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas and locations prone to waterlogging.

Northern Karnataka districts such as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph along with moderate rain at isolated places.

On the other hand, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot, Belagavi and Vijayapura are likely to experience largely dry conditions, although a few areas could receive light drizzles. Warm and humid weather is also expected in these districts.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and Temperature Outlook

Bengaluru is expected to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 29°C and 30°C, which is around one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay between 21°C and 22°C.

The city has around a 40 percent chance of rain during the daytime, increasing to nearly 65 percent during the evening and night. Light showers may occur in several parts of the city, while moderate rainfall is possible in areas such as MG Road, Whitefield, Electronic City, Jayanagar and Yeshwanthpur during the evening hours.

As night falls, cooler winds and a noticeable drop in temperature are expected to bring more comfortable weather conditions for residents.

Temperature Highlight

Madikeri is expected to record a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum temperature of 20°C, making it one of the cooler locations in the state amid the ongoing monsoon activity.