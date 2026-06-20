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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Districts; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Rain activity set to intensify across Karnataka from June 21, with the IMD forecasting heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds in several districts, especially coastal and southern regions
Rainfall to Intensify in Coastal, Malnad and South Interior Karnataka
According to the latest forecast, districts across the coastal belt, Malnad region and South Interior Karnataka are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. Weather officials have indicated that monsoon conditions are gradually becoming more favourable, which could lead to widespread showers in these regions.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Bengaluru, Coastal Districts to Witness Heavy Rain Till June 23, Monsoon Intensifies
Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are expected to experience light to moderate rain today. Wind speeds along the coast may also increase significantly. From June 21 onwards, heavy rainfall is likely to affect parts of the coastal region, prompting authorities to closely monitor weather developments.
Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts
The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakuru districts due to the possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, most other districts in the state are expected to receive moderate rainfall. Residents in alert districts have been advised to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas and locations prone to waterlogging.
Northern Karnataka districts such as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph along with moderate rain at isolated places.
On the other hand, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot, Belagavi and Vijayapura are likely to experience largely dry conditions, although a few areas could receive light drizzles. Warm and humid weather is also expected in these districts.
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and Temperature Outlook
Bengaluru is expected to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 29°C and 30°C, which is around one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay between 21°C and 22°C.
The city has around a 40 percent chance of rain during the daytime, increasing to nearly 65 percent during the evening and night. Light showers may occur in several parts of the city, while moderate rainfall is possible in areas such as MG Road, Whitefield, Electronic City, Jayanagar and Yeshwanthpur during the evening hours.
As night falls, cooler winds and a noticeable drop in temperature are expected to bring more comfortable weather conditions for residents.
Temperature Highlight
Madikeri is expected to record a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum temperature of 20°C, making it one of the cooler locations in the state amid the ongoing monsoon activity.
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