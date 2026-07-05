Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: For the last two days, Chikkamagaluru has been getting non-stop rain. The winds are so strong that trees are just falling down. In Kolur village of Mudigere, a massive tree fell right on top of a farmer's house
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Chikkamagaluru Rains
The Malenadu region, including Chikkamagaluru, is facing the full force of the monsoon. Strong winds are bringing down huge trees, and the rain continued all through Saturday night.
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Weather Update
The intense wind and rain are proving too much for the trees in the Malenadu region. This disaster took place in Kolur village, which is in the Mudigere taluk.
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Tree
A tree fell on the house of a resident named Siddappa in Kolur village. The heavy rain and winds last night completely destroyed his small home. Luckily, he and his family escaped without any harm.
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Rain
For the past two days, the Malenadu area has seen continuous rain. But locals say the wind is the real problem. The fierce gales on Saturday night are causing more damage than the rain itself, leading to all sorts of trouble.
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Damaged House
Mudigere panchayat officials quickly reached the spot after getting the news. They inspected the damaged house. With more rain expected, they have warned people living on slopes or near large trees to be extra careful.
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