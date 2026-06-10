The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of Karnataka as the southwest monsoon continues to advance through the state. Coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are expected to receive intense showers over the coming days.

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Heavy rainfall warnings have also been issued for Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru districts. Weather officials have indicated that rainfall activity is likely to remain strong through mid-June.