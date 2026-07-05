Heavy rains lashed Raipur, causing severe waterlogging in areas like Daganiya, Tatibandh, and the Gudhiyari Underbridge. Commuters faced significant travel disruptions, forced into long detours as key routes and underpasses were flooded.

Raipur Grapples with Waterlogging

Heavy rains on Sunday across Raipur city caused severe waterlogging in the Daganiya and Tatibandh areas and at the Gudhiyari Underbridge. Speaking to ANI a local Naveen Singh Thakur emphasised the persistent travel hardships faced by local workers after finding the Gudhiyari Narmada Park underbridge completely flooded and the alternative routes blocked. Thakur said, "There is a lot of difficulty. Today I came from duty at 5 am, so I am having trouble going. Then I went to go around, then there. There is waterlogging. There is a lot of trouble. We had just come, we were going, so there is water here on the bridge near Gudhiyari Narmada Park, and it is very difficult to go. The road above is closed, so we are going around, and the underbridge there is full. There is a lot of trouble in coming and going. There is a lot of trouble in coming and going for a long time," said Thakur.

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Another resident, Vinod, highlighted the severe commuting disruptions caused by waterlogging under the railway bridge, which forced residents into long detours and added five to six kilometres to their travel distance. "There is a lot of trouble in coming and going. I had to go to Bhanpuri; we are coming after wandering around this way. There is also waterlogged here, under the railway bridge. There has been a problem of at least 5-6 kilometres. It is taking more time to go; more time is being spent," Vinod told ANI.

Monsoon Fury in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, temples along the banks of the Shipra River at Ramghat were submerged in water due to rains over the past few days in Ujjain and its surrounding areas, causing the water level of the river to rise.

IMD Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather bulletin of Saturday, fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh during 4th-10th July. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during 4th-8th July; Chhattisgarh during 6th-8th July, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Vidarbha during 4th-8th July.

IMD's further prediction said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 4th July and during 9th-10th July; East Madhya Pradesh during 9th-10th July; Vidarbha on 6th July; Chhattisgarh during 6th-7th July and during 9th-10th July, with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 5th-8th July; East Madhya Pradesh during 4th-8th July; Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during 4th-5th July. IMD forecast said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on 04th July. (ANI)