RLD leader Trilok Tyagi confirms NDA will fight the 2027 UP Assembly elections unitedly after a strategy meeting in Lucknow. BJP leaders also expressed confidence, aiming for a bigger victory than before and focusing on organisational strength.

NDA to contest 2027 UP polls unitedly

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Trilok Tyagi said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections unitedly, asserting that the alliance's strategy meeting was aimed at ensuring to remain in power in the state.

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Speaking to ANI after the NDA's meeting in Lucknow on Saturday to chalk out its strategy for the 2027 Assembly polls, Tyagi said all alliance partners are committed to fighting the elections together. "Just as all the political parties are running the government together, we must similarly contest the elections unitedly and win the 2027 polls. The aim is to bring the NDA back to power; today's meeting is regarding this very objective," he said.

The RLD leader said the alliance was preparing to contest all Assembly seats and added that while different alliance partners may contest on different symbols, the objective remained the same. "We (the NDA) are currently preparing to contest all the seats, although the election symbol may vary across locations... RLD workers are present from the west to the east... We are expanding the RLD's sphere of influence. I can say with confidence that an NDA government will be formed in the state again with the RLD's support," Tyagi added.

BJP exudes confidence for a bigger victory

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday exuded confidence about the party's prospects in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections after an organisational meeting in Lucknow, saying the focus would be on strengthening the organisation and taking the government's performance to the people.

Speaking after the meeting, Uttar Pradesh government minister Suresh Kumar Khanna asserted that the BJP was aiming for a bigger victory than before. "We are certainly moving towards not only winning the battle of 2027 but also advancing beyond the benchmarks set in 2017, and 'bicycle' won't just get a puncture--it will completely burst," Khanna said.

BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh described the meeting as an organisational exercise in which party leaders received guidance from the leadership. "Today's was an organisational meeting where we received guidance--all leaders received guidance from both the Chief Minister and the National President. I can only say that the National President's speech was extraordinary; the extent to which every MP and MLA drew inspiration from it is beyond imagination. Fueled by that inspiration and renewed energy, we have already begun organisational preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections," Singh said.

BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh said the party's national president Nitin Nabin was on a two-day organisational tour and had outlined the strategy for the next Assembly polls. "He reiterated our resolve for the 2027 elections--specifically, how the Bharatiya Janata Party can secure a victory even greater than the one achieved in 2017--and formulated an action plan to that end. He gave us the key strategy on how to take the report card of the government's work to the public, reaching every household through our ongoing campaigns," Bhupendra Singh said. (ANI)