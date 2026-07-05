Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami marked five years in office by visiting the Bankhandi Mahadev Temple. He also flagged off Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims and inaugurated a new academic block and auditorium at Graphic Era Hill University.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday marked the completion of five years in office by offering prayers at the Bankhandi Mahadev Temple in Chakarpur, Khatima. The Chief Minister visited the Bankhandi Mahadev Temple in Khatima and offered holy water as part of the prayers. Bankhandi Mahadev Temple is located in his hometown area and saw the visit as a symbolic gesture to mark his five-year tenure.

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Flags Off Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026. Speaking at the occasion, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Everyone eagerly awaits this pilgrimage. Those who are going for this yatra are truly blessed by Lord Shiva. My congratulations and best wishes for your journey."

" I offer my prayers to Lord Shiva for your pleasant, smooth, and safe Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. May Mahadev bless you all. As I said at the beginning, his grace is truly upon you; otherwise, in a nation of 1.4 billion, only 49 people have received this rare opportunity. From the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, flagging off the first group of pilgrims is not just an administrative duty for me, but a chance to bow at the feet of Lord Shiva and remember him through you. It is a moment of great devotion," CM added.

Inaugurates University Facilities, Highlights 5-Year Achievements

On Saturday, CM Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed Academic Block and a state-of-the-art Auditorium at Graphic Era Hill University in Bhimtal, Nainital District. On the occasion, he also launched the Graphic Era Kaushal Jyoti Yojana, which offers free professional courses to economically weaker yet meritorious students. The Chief Minister felicitated outstanding students of the university as well as beneficiaries pursuing free certificate courses under the Graphic Era Skill Scholarship Scheme.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the occasion was especially significant as the Uttarakhand Government had successfully completed five years of service, good governance, and development. He stated that over the "past five years, the government has consistently prioritised education, healthcare, infrastructure, employment, and youth empowerment, striving to take Uttarakhand to new heights of development".

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue working with the same dedication to achieve new milestones for the state. (ANI)