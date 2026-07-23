Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Modi govt is 'unconditionally committed' to students' future and accused Rahul Gandhi of 'peddling misinformation' over the NEET issue. He added that the government is fully prepared for a debate in Parliament.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the Modi government was "unconditionally committed" to safeguarding the future of every student in the country and accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of "peddling misinformation" over the NEET issue to "remain relevant".

"The Modi Government is unconditionally committed to safeguarding the future of every single student in India. Within days of learning that a paper leak had occurred, decisive action was taken and all the accused were put behind bars. Further, the Government successfully conducted the Re-NEET, ensuring that lakhs of hardworking aspirants received a fair and transparent opportunity to compete purely on merit," he wrote on X. The Modi Government is unconditionally committed to safeguarding the future of every single student in India. Within days of learning that a paper leak had occurred, decisive action was taken and all the accused were put behind bars. Further, the Government successfully conducted… — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 22, 2026

He added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda have already made it "clear" that the Government stands "fully prepared" for a structured, factual debate on this matter inside Parliament. It is deeply "unfortunate" that the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, is "peddling misinformation". "To politicise an issue concerning students merely to remain relevant in the political landscape is deeply unsettling" "He claims there were 152 paper leaks under the Modi Government, but where did he arrive at this number? Such misinformation being spread in the name of the youth is not expected from the Leader of the Opposition," he added.

'Issue should not be politicised': JP Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion. Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "responsible and responsive". "We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?" he asked. (ANI)