The death toll from floods in Assam has risen to 41, with 10 more people, including four children, dying in the last 24 hours. The deluge has affected over 6.53 lakh people across 11 districts, with rescue operations underway.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in the last 24 hours, 10 people, including four children, lost their lives due to floods in the state.

"Three people died due to floods each in Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, Two in Charaideo district and one each in Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong district. So far, 41 people have lost their lives in the state due to floods," ASDMA said in its flood report.

Widespread Impact Across 11 Districts

On the other hand, six others, including three males and three females, are still missing. The flood situation in the state is still grim as over 6.53 lakh people of 11 districts - Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Charaideo, Kamrup, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Hojai, Kamrup (M) have been affected in the current wave of flood.

392195 people have been affected in the deluge alone in Sivasagar district, while 110755 people have been affected in Charaideo district, 97690 people in Jorhat, 25591 people in Golaghat, and 13390 people in Dibrugarh district.

939 villages under 40 revenue circles are still under water.

Rivers Flow Above Danger Levels

Following incessant rainfall, the water levels of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are rising in many places in the state. The water level of the Disang river is flowing above the highest flood level at Nanglamuraghat. The water levels of Burhidihing river at Chenimari (Khowang), Dikhou river at Sivasagar, Dhansiri (S) river at Numaligarh, Kushiyara river at SRIBHUMI (FFS) are flowing above the danger level.

Rescue and Relief Operations

Over 3.13 lakh flood-affected people have taken shelter in 487 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by the district administration. The ASDMA flood report also stated that 138965 animals have also been affected in the deluge.

Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), Police, Civil Defence/Trained Volunteers, Indian Air Force, DDRF teams are deployed in flood-affected areas and on Wednesday the teams safely rescued 8409 flood-affected people.

The flood waters on Wednesday damaged 53 roads, 6 embankments and other properties. (ANI)