P Chidambaram has called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation to quell protests over the NEET paper leak. Jairam Ramesh slammed JP Nadda's response as 'what-aboutery,' while Nadda said the government is ready for a Parliament debate.

As the Cockroach Janta Party protests at the Jantar Mantar refuse to die down, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the act of the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, stepping down would "certainly defuse the situation".

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "Irrespective of the different views taken by different sections of the people, the act of stepping down (by the Education Minister) will certainly defuse the situation." Irrespective of the different views taken by different sections of the people, the act of stepping down (by the Education Minister) will certainly defuse the situation — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 22, 2026

Congress Slams Govt's Response

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday responded to the press conference of Union Minister JP Nadda, where he addressed the issue of paper leaks and termed it an "unending series of 'what-aboutery.' The Union Health Minister and former BJP President JP Nadda's late evening press conference to counter Rahul Gandhi's "sharp" and "pointed exposure" of the Modi Government is a "sure sign of the regime's increasing desperation", Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

"The whole press conference was an unending series of 'what-aboutery'. Mr. Nadda must go beyond such juvenile finger-pointing to first acknowledge the uniquely spectacular nature of the Mantri Pradhan's and Pradhan Mantri's failures. Aap chronology samajhiye," he said.

"The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak is merely a symptom. The malaise is much deeper. The anger of our students is directed to the Mantri Pradhan's general incompetence, the Modi Government's abysmal education policies, and the Pradhan Mantri's arrogance," he added.

Govt Ready for Parliament Discussion: Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion.

Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament. Addressing a press conference, he said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "responsible and responsive".

"We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?" he asked. (ANI)