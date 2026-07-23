Heavy security at Jantar Mantar for CJP's protest over paper leaks. A Delhi Police ACP was injured in violence at Connaught Place. Opposition MPs were allegedly stopped from meeting activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a 25-day hunger strike.

Protest Over Paper Leaks Continues

Heavy security has been deployed at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is continuing its protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent paper leaks controversy. A contingent of police was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Officer Injured in Fresh Violence

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police officer was injured in fresh violence in Connaught Place on Wednesday as some miscreants attacked police with stones and bottles, officials said.

According to Delhi Police, at around 8:30 pm, near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place, some miscreants attacked the police with stones and bottles, injuring ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat. Senior officers took him to RML Hospital. The situation was tense for a few minutes, but now there is peace, police officials said.

Opposition Delegation Stopped

Meanwhile, Police allegedly stopped a delegation of the opposition MPs from meeting activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital. JMM MP Mahua Majhi told reporters, "This protest was going on for 22 days before the session began. Where was the Delhi government at that time?... Today, we went to meet Sona Wangchuk. Why weren't we allowed to meet him? We were stopped at the gate. His wife told us that he had no court order prohibiting anyone from meeting him..."

RJD MP Sanjay Yadav alleged that the youth were "suffering" due to the policies of the government. "Even after such a massive public outcry, if the government insists that student issues shouldn't be politicized, this is the height of this government's arrogance... This is not the work of any political party or any organization. The youth, suffering from your policies and tortured by your lathi system, are sitting here protesting...", he told reporters

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has reiterated his demand for assurance of no legal action against protesters as a condition to break his 25-day-long hunger strike (ANI)