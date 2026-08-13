The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Charan Manjhi, has approved 10 key proposals. The highlight is the implementation of Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) 3.0, a Rs 122.60 crore project for digital, transparent governance.

The Odisha Cabinet has approved 10 key proposals under six major departments, including the implementation of Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) 3.0 aimed at strengthening digital governance and streamlining official work through electronic processes. The Cabinet meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, where the proposals were discussed and approved.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday wrote, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi, Odisha is strengthening good governance through digital transformation."

Advancing Towards Paperless, Transparent Administration

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha, Odisha is strengthening good governance through digital transformation. With OSWAS 3.0, the State is advancing towards paperless, faceless and transparent administration through an integrated digital workflow… pic.twitter.com/IASCJ5d6XO — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 12, 2026

With OSWAS 3.0, the State is expected to advance towards paperless, faceless and transparent administration through an integrated digital workflow platform, enabling more efficient, accessible and accountable governance. "With OSWAS 3.0, the State is advancing towards paperless, faceless and transparent administration through an integrated digital workflow platform, enabling more efficient, accessible and accountable governance. A decisive step towards a modern, responsive and transparent Government," the post read.

OSWAS 3.0: Scope and Funding

OSWAS 3.0 aims to strengthen good governance through digital transformation by providing an integrated digital workflow platform covering government offices from Lok Seva Bhawan to the block level. The initiative will support a transition towards paperless, faceless and transparent government functioning. It will also provide web-enabled access for anytime, anywhere workflow management.

The government has approved Rs 122.60 crore for its implementation, including five years of Operations and Maintenance support.

The latest decisions come as the Majhi government continues to focus on digital transformation and administrative reforms in the state. The Odisha government has been undertaking several technology-focused initiatives, including projects under the Electronics and Information Technology Department, as part of its broader push towards digital governance.

Boosting Industrial Growth via Semiconductor Policy

The state government is shaping its next generation of industrial growth with the 3rd Amendment to the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy, aligned with ISM 2.0.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha is shaping its next generation of industrial growth. With the 3rd Amendment to the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy, aligned with ISM 2.0, Odisha is strengthening the semiconductor value chain, attracting high-value investments and building the capabilities, talent and opportunities that will power Samruddha Odisha 2036," the CMO X post read. (ANI)