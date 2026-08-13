Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of creating an 'illusion' that no debate on paper leaks took place in Parliament. Gogoi questioned Shah's absence during a two-day discussion on the matter.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating an "illusion" that no discussion had taken place in Parliament on education, the paper leak issue or the ongoing student movement. "The government, and particularly the Home Minister, are trying to spread an illusion that there was no discussion inside the House on education, Jantar Mantar, or regarding the student movement," Gogoi told reporters here on Wednesday.

Reacting to Shah's statement on the willingness of the Centre for a discussion on the issue, Gogoi said there had already been a detailed discussion in Parliament when the bill related to paper leaks was introduced. He added that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also participated in detailed discussions in the Parliament, and other BJP leaders were also seen while Shah was absent.

"I want to remind them that when the bill on paper leaks was introduced, there was a detailed discussion for two days. Rahul Gandhi participated in that two-day discussion, the Opposition participated, and several BJP leaders also participated," Gogoi said. "Why was Amit Shah absent during that two-day discussion?" the Congress MP asked.

Gogoi further alleged that the Union Home Minister was avoiding giving a statement in the House and was trying to evade the issue. "The Union Home Minister doesn't want to give a statement; he shies away from giving a statement. His statement is pending, and he's dodging exactly that. By making excuses, he is trying to run away from the House," he said.

Centre Ready for Discussion: Amit Shah

This comes after Amit Shah stated that he is ready to "answer all questions" in Parliament on the student protest concerning the NEET paper leak and urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consult the Opposition for a discussion and allocate time for it.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Shah stated that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, had already been discussed during the ongoing session of Parliament and, despite the discussion on the Bill, no Opposition member had raised the issue of the NEET examination in the House at that time. "Nevertheless, the government is ready to discuss this issue again," he added. (ANI)