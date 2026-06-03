Although the southwest monsoon has yet to officially enter Kerala and Karnataka, rain activity continues across much of the state. According to the IMD, coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are likely to witness heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Uttara Kannada may experience light to moderate scattered showers.

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In North Interior Karnataka, districts including Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Koppal could receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Moderate rainfall is also expected in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote and Belagavi.

Meanwhile, parts of South Interior Karnataka, including Kodagu, Mysuru, Hassan and Chamarajanagar, are likely to see heavy rain and gusty winds. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and several other districts may experience light rain accompanied by thunderstorms.