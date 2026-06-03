Karnataka Rains: Monsoon Mystery Deepens as Karnataka Receives Pre-Monsoon Showers
Karnataka Rains: Karnataka is set to receive widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across several districts even as the southwest monsoon remains delayed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert across the state
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Karnataka
Although the southwest monsoon has yet to officially enter Kerala and Karnataka, rain activity continues across much of the state. According to the IMD, coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are likely to witness heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Uttara Kannada may experience light to moderate scattered showers.
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In North Interior Karnataka, districts including Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Koppal could receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Moderate rainfall is also expected in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote and Belagavi.
Meanwhile, parts of South Interior Karnataka, including Kodagu, Mysuru, Hassan and Chamarajanagar, are likely to see heavy rain and gusty winds. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and several other districts may experience light rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
Rain Likely to Continue Until June 8
While meteorologists remain uncertain about the exact date of the monsoon's arrival, rainfall is expected to continue across Karnataka through June 8. The weather department has placed the entire state under a yellow alert due to the possibility of thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall.
Several districts across coastal, southern and northern Karnataka are expected to receive regular showers over the coming days. These weather conditions are largely being driven by strong westerly winds and pre-monsoon atmospheric activity rather than the official onset of the southwest monsoon.
Delayed Monsoon Raises Concerns for Farmers
The delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon is becoming a growing concern, particularly for farmers who depend on seasonal rainfall for sowing and crop cultivation. Earlier forecasts suggested that the monsoon would reach Kerala by late May, followed by Karnataka in early June. However, changing weather patterns have forced repeated revisions to the expected arrival date.
Despite widespread pre-monsoon showers, experts note that these rains are not a substitute for the sustained and widespread rainfall typically brought by the southwest monsoon. India receives nearly 75% of its annual rainfall during the monsoon season, making its timely arrival critical for agriculture and water resources.
At the same time, temperatures remain relatively high across the state. Kalaburagi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6°C, while several coastal areas reported temperatures up to 5°C above normal. Across Karnataka, daytime temperatures are currently ranging between 31°C and 39°C despite ongoing rain activity.
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