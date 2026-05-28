Karnataka Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 9 Districts Amid Cyclonic Activity
Karnataka Rains: Karnataka is likely to witness intense rain, thunderstorms as India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an Orange Alert for 9 districts. Cyclonic circulation and advancing monsoon winds are expected to trigger widespread showers
Southwest Monsoon Delayed, But Conditions Turning Favorable
The southwest monsoon, which was initially expected to arrive in Kerala by May 26, has been delayed due to weakened weather activity over the Arabian Sea. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is now expected to hit the Kerala coast around May 30 and may reach Karnataka between June 5 and June 7.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Rains: Bengaluru Likely to Witness Hailstorms, Heavy Rain Across State
However, meteorologists say the monsoon has regained strength in recent days. It has already advanced into large parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep region, Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea. Weather conditions are currently becoming increasingly favorable for further monsoon advancement over the next two to three days.
A cyclonic circulation has also formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and the north Tamil Nadu coast, helping accelerate moisture movement toward southern India.
IMD Issues Orange Alert for 9 Karnataka Districts
The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for nine districts in Karnataka due to the possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The districts under Orange Alert are:
Bidar
Kalaburagi
Vijayapura
Yadgir
Raichur
Koppal
Tumakuru
Chikkaballapur
Kolar
Rainfall activity is expected across coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, and south interior Karnataka. Strong winds and thunderstorm activity are also likely in many regions.
Sedam in Kalaburagi district recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Wednesday with 9 cm of rain. Meanwhile, Bidar reported the highest maximum temperature at 40.2 degrees Celsius, though temperatures in parts of north interior Karnataka remained below normal.
Bengaluru Likely to Receive Evening Rain and Strong Winds
Bengaluru is expected to experience partly cloudy skies over the next 24 hours. The city may receive light to moderate rainfall during the afternoon or evening hours, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.
According to the forecast, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 21 degrees Celsius.
Weather experts say increasing moisture from the Arabian Sea and changing pre-monsoon conditions are gradually intensifying rainfall activity across Karnataka.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.