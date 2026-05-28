The southwest monsoon, which was initially expected to arrive in Kerala by May 26, has been delayed due to weakened weather activity over the Arabian Sea. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is now expected to hit the Kerala coast around May 30 and may reach Karnataka between June 5 and June 7.

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However, meteorologists say the monsoon has regained strength in recent days. It has already advanced into large parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep region, Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea. Weather conditions are currently becoming increasingly favorable for further monsoon advancement over the next two to three days.

A cyclonic circulation has also formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and the north Tamil Nadu coast, helping accelerate moisture movement toward southern India.