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Karnataka Rain Alert: IMD Warns of Intense Rainfall in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka
Karnataka Rain Alert: Even as the southwest monsoon remains delayed, several parts of Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal and south interior districts
Monsoon Yet to Arrive, But Rain Activity Intensifies
The southwest monsoon, which was expected to enter Kerala by May 26, has not yet made landfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is now likely to reach the Karnataka coast only after June 11. Despite the delay, pre-monsoon showers have brought relief to residents in several parts of the state, with more rain expected in the coming days.
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Yellow Alert for Coastal and South Interior Karnataka
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in several coastal and south interior districts over the next two days. South interior Karnataka is likely to receive heavy rain from June 2 to June 4, while coastal districts may witness intense showers between June 3 and June 5.
Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected in some areas, prompting the weather department to issue a Yellow Alert. Meanwhile, districts in North Karnataka are likely to continue experiencing higher temperatures and relatively dry weather conditions.
Bengaluru and Other Cities to See Rainy Conditions
Bengaluru is expected to experience cloudy skies and moderate rainfall over the next four days. On June 2, the city may witness rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening, with temperatures ranging between 21°C and 33°C.
On June 3, moderate rain accompanied by strong winds is likely, while June 4 could bring heavier showers and thunderstorms with wind speeds of 30-40 kmph in some areas. Cloudy conditions and light-to-moderate rain are expected to continue on June 5.
Major cities such as Mangaluru, Udupi, Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Madikeri are also likely to experience pleasant weather with intermittent rainfall, while northern districts including Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir are expected to remain significantly hotter.
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