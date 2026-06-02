Bengaluru is expected to experience cloudy skies and moderate rainfall over the next four days. On June 2, the city may witness rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening, with temperatures ranging between 21°C and 33°C.

On June 3, moderate rain accompanied by strong winds is likely, while June 4 could bring heavier showers and thunderstorms with wind speeds of 30-40 kmph in some areas. Cloudy conditions and light-to-moderate rain are expected to continue on June 5.

Major cities such as Mangaluru, Udupi, Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Madikeri are also likely to experience pleasant weather with intermittent rainfall, while northern districts including Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir are expected to remain significantly hotter.