A truly shocking incident has come to light from Delhi. A 10-year-old girl was kidnapped from a footpath, brutally raped, and murdered. Police have found her body in a forest area in Mehrauli.

In a horrifying incident in Delhi, a 10-year-old girl who was sleeping on a footpath has been kidnapped, brutally raped, and murdered. The police have arrested a man named Bablu, an online taxi driver in Delhi, in connection with the crime.

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They found the girl's body in a forest area in Mehrauli. The girl's family had filed a missing person complaint with the Mehrauli police on Monday around 5:30 AM, after they realised she was gone.

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The police then started an investigation, focusing on CCTV footage from the area, which led them to the accused. During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. He admitted that he kidnapped the girl while she was sleeping next to her parents. He then took her to Gurugram, brutally raped her, and murdered her. Afterwards, he dumped her body in the Mehrauli forest area.

The police have stated that further investigation into the case is ongoing.

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