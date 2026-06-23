Juvin Raju, a student who had been undergoing treatment in the ICU for over a week following a tragic accident, has passed away. In a deeply moving decision, his family has chosen to donate his organs. His funeral is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Thrissur: A student from Aloor in Thrissur, Juvin Raju, has died from his injuries after a police jeep hit the scooter he was on. He passed away while undergoing treatment in a Kochi hospital. His friend, Ananthakrishnan, who was riding with him, is in critical condition.

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The accident took place around 11:30 AM on the 15th of this month. The two boys were on an electric scooter when the police jeep rammed into them. Ananthakrishnan just had surgery today and remains in the hospital.

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In a noble gesture, Juvin Raju's family has decided to donate his organs. His funeral is scheduled for tomorrow. He fought for his life for over a week in the intensive care unit before he passed away. Both the scooter and the police jeep were travelling from the Potta area towards Irinjalakuda. The tragedy happened at Kadalichira when the scooter was taking a right turn. The police vehicle hit the scooter from behind, throwing both boys onto the road. Juvin had suffered very serious injuries.

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